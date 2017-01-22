Tokyo cops: Man, teen break into restaurant to steal wallet from locker

TOKYO (TR) – A male teenager and a man broke into a restaurant in Minato Ward to steal a wallet from a locker, with two similar cases reported in the area in a 30-minute time frame, police said on Saturday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrested Takuya Kawakami, 25, and his 17-year-old underling on suspicion of robbery for sneaking into a restaurant near Tamachi Station and snatching the wallet containing some 25,000 yen from a worker’s locker in October 2015, Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 21).

Kawakami is denying the charges, quoted as telling police he “didn’t do it, although I know the kid stole it.”

The teenager has admitted to the charges, quoted as saying he “wanted money so I could play around.”

Police are investigating the possibility that the pair was responsible for two similar cases reported by restaurants in the area in a 30-minute time frame.

