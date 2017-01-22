Osaka cops: Male driver slams into patrol car in bid to flee from officer

OSAKA (TR) – A male driver suddenly backed up when approached by an officer for questioning before smashing into a patrol car near a shopping street in Osaka City, police said on Saturday.

Keita Koriyama, 21, and his male passenger were arrested at the scene on suspicion of interfering with public duty after crashing into the police car at around 8:20 p.m. in Chuo Ward, the Asahi Shimbun reports (Jan. 22).

Koriyama told police he “instinctively fled because I’ve done some bad things before.”

No injuries were reported despite shoppers thronging the scene, police said.

The officer approached the car parked near the south side of the Daimaru department store to question Koriyama and his friend about a robbery incident, but they refused to step out of the vehicle, NHK reported (Jan. 21).

The officer was trying to convince them to step out when Koriyama suddenly backed up some 30 meters along a one-way road, speeding across a crowded shopping street before crashing into the police car that was trying to block him.

