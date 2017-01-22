Kanagawa cops shoot man after he stabbed father

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police shot a 34-year-old man after he stabbed his father at a residence in Miura City on Friday, reports TBS News (Jan. 20).

At around 6 a.m., a woman telephoned police to report that her boyfriend was “hitting his father with a rod.” Two officers, aged 30 and 21, arriving at the residence, located in the town of Hasse, found Satoshi Hamana holding a knife and forced their way inside by breaking a window.

After Hamana slashed his father, 67, in the face, one of the officers ordered Hamana to drop the weapon. “Or we’ll shoot!” the officer screamed.

After the suspect moved towards the officers, eight bullets were then fired, striking his right thigh, abdomen and other areas, according to Jiji Press (Jan. 20). He was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

Hamana was transported in an unconscious state to a nearby hospital. His father suffered light injuries in the incident.

Police have charged Hamana with attempted murder.

Shunichi Goto, the vice chief of the Misaki Police Station, said the use of firearms in the case was justifiable. “Since it was a situation in which the lives of the victim and officers were in danger, we consider the use of a handgun unavoidable,” he said, adding however, that the case is still under investigation.

