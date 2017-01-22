Chiba cops: Man punched Don Quijote employee who warned him about dog

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 59-year-old man after he punched a 24-year-old female employee of a discount department store in Ichikawa City following the issuing of a warning about him bringing his pet dog inside, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 19).

At around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, Masatoshi Fujita repeatedly punched the woman, 24, in the face at the Don Quijote outlet near Gyotoku Station after she told him he could not enter the store.

The woman received minor injuries in the incident.

Fujita, who has been charged with assault, admits to the allegations. “She said, ‘You can’t enter [with your dog].’ I couldn’t accept that so I punched her,” the suspect said, according to TBS News (Jan. 19).

In committing the crime, Fujita pummeled the woman more than 10 times. A male staff member later apprehended him.

It is a nationwide policy for Don Quijote outlets to prohibit entry of persons with pets, excluding seeing-eye dogs.

