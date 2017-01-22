CHIBA (TR) – Six firefighters were injured Saturday night after a fire truck collided head-on with another in Narashino City, police said.

Both fire trucks were speeding toward a fire when they collided at an intersection at around 11 p.m., sending one of them crashing into a nearby apartment building, TV Asahi reports (Jan. 22).

None of the apartment residents were injured and the fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said.

A resident at the apartment told Fuji News Network they heard a “loud bang. It sounded like something you’d hear in an earthquake, but nothing was shaking so I was wondering what it was.”

The Narashino City Fire Department Headquarters said “guidance will be given to ensure thorough safety management so this won’t happen again.”

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, involving fire trucks that were dispatched from different locations.

