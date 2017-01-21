Fukuoka cops bust illegal pachinko parlor in Kitakyushu

Connect on Linked in

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have busted a pachinko parlor operating illegally in Kitakyushu City, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 20).

At 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, police raided the parlor, located in a building in Kokurakita Ward, and arrested manager, Yasuaki Yoshigai, 43, for allowing wagering on 41 high-return pachisuro (pachinko slot) machines considered to be in violation of the law.

Yoshigai has declined to comment on the allegations.

Officers also arrested four male and female customers present at the time of the raid.

In addition to the machines,which were banned in 2007 through a modification to the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses, police also seized 1.3 million yen in cash.

According to police, the parlor collected about three million yen in revenue each month, according to Fuji News Network (Jan. 20).

