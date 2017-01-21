Aichi cops arrest man on love hotel roof after body of teen girl found in room

Victim died due to suffocation, police say

The body of an 18-year-old girl was found inside Hotel Seen in the town of Taketoyo on Saturday

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a male office worker following the discovery of the body of a teenage girl inside a room of a love hotel in the town of Taketoyo, reports TBS News (Jan. 21).

At 1:30 p.m., an employee at Hotel Seen found the body of Mizuki Honda, an 18-year-old resident of Nagoya, collapsed inside a room and alerted emergency services. Honda, a high school student, was confirmed dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Officers from the Hirata Police Station arriving at the hotel later found a 24-year-old man on the roof. The man, a resident of Obu City, was subsequently arrested on charges of murder. “I thought I would kill [her], and I did kill [her],” the suspect is quoted by police.

The cause of death is believed to have been suffocation.

Police believe the suspect strangled the girl to death in the room. They are now investigating how the suspect became acquainted with the victim.

