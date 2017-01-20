Ibaraki cops nab pair in ¥1 million pachinko heist

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested two men in the robbery of nearly one million yen from a pachinko parlor in the town of Ami last year, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 19).

In September, Kohei Sakashita, a 27-year-old part-time worker, and carpenter Takumi Shimazaki, 24, allegedly attacked three male and female employees of goods exchange window of the parlor with metal poles in a parking lot. They then fled the scene in a van after stealing a bag containing 930,000 yen in cash.

In the assault, a female employee suffered a broken arm and a male colleague was also seriously injured. The third employee, a male, suffered light injuries.

According to police, the van was located the following day in a parking lot in Tsuchiura City.

The involvement of the suspects surfaced after police examined security camera footage taken near the discovery of the vehicle, according to TV Asahi (Jan. 20).

Both suspects have declined to comment on the allegations.

