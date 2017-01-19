Tokyo cops: Woman allowed teenage daughter to skip school for idol career

TOKYO (TR) – A woman who supported her daughter’s idol career by not having her attend school two years ago has been referred to prosecutors, NHK reports (Jan. 18).

The 44-year-old woman now living in Tokyo is accused of violating the School Education Act for not having her 15-year-old daughter attend middle school for five months starting in February 2015 while they lived in Sayama City, Osaka Prefecture.

The woman allegedly ignored six demands by the school to make her daughter attend, and took the teenager to Tokyo for her showbiz career.

A complaint against the woman was lodged with police in May of last year. The woman has admitted to the charges, quoted by authorities as saying she “wanted to support my daughter’s activities since she was an internet idol.”

Police say prosecutions for violations of the School Education Act are rare.

