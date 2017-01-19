Fukuoka cops to arrest yakuza members in murder of construction exec

FUKUOKA (TR) – Investigative sources with the Fukuoka Prefectural Police have revealed that about a dozen organized crime members are to be arrested over the shooting death of a construction company executive in Kitakyusu City more than five years ago, Nippon News Network (Jan. 19).

Police are planning to arrest Yoshitaka Taguchi, a 51-year-old executive in the Kudo-kai, and roughly 10 other members in the drive-by shooting of Toshihiro Uchino, the 72-year-old chairman of Hakushin Kensetsu, near his residence in in Kokura-Kita Ward on the evening of November 26, 2011.

The suspects are to be accused of murder and violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Just prior to the incident, Uchino and his wife had just been driven home from Fukuoka, where they had watched the last day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament. Just after he emerged from the vehicle, a gunman riding double on a motorcycle shot the chairman at close range.

An autopsy revealed that blood loss from a bullet hitting Uchino in the base of the neck was the cause of death.

Related

Comment On This Article