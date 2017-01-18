Tokyo cops: Woman strangles mother to death with towel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 51-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her mother to death in the town of Hinode, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 17).

On Sunday, the body of Sadako Mitome, 78, was found collapsed by her husband, who alerted emergency personnel, at the residence they share. The woman was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

The couple’s daughter was visiting the residence that day. Police arriving at the scene arrested her on murder charges after she confessed to the crime during questioning. “I killed my mother. I was mentally unstable,” the suspect is quoted.

According to police, the woman was strangled with a towel-like object. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be suffocation due to pressure applied to the neck area.

