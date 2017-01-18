Tokyo cops: Woman restrains bank worker after teenage daughter molested on train

Connect on Linked in

TOKYO (TR) – A male bank worker told police he “couldn’t control” himself after he was restrained by a woman when he molested her teenage daughter on a train here on Monday night.

Fumiaki Tanaka, 52, a worker at Norinchukin Bank, was arrested for molesting the buttocks of the 16-year-old high school girl who was sitting next to him on a JR Sobu Line train, Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 17).

The victim’s mother restrained Tanaka, who was drunk at the time, while the train traveled between JR Shin-Koiwa and Ichikawa stations, TBS News reported (Jan. 17).

Tanaka has admitted to the charges, quoted by police as saying, “I couldn’t control myself.”

A representative of Norinchukin Bank said the bank “has not grasped the facts” of the case yet.

