Tokyo cops nab yakuza in sale of stimulant drugs to woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member in the sale of illegal drugs to a woman at a bar in Shinjuku Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 18).

In October, Fumihiro Hiraoka, a 38-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly sold about 10 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, to the woman, 19, for 180,000 yen.

Hiraoka denies the charges, telling police he does not recall the incident.

That same month, the woman, who became acquainted with the suspect at the bar two and a half years ago, was arrested for the possession of stimulant drugs.

During the investigation, Hiraoka’s involvement as the supplier surfaced via smartphone messages exchanged between him and the woman. According to TV Asahi (Jan. 18), the messages indicated that Hiraoka sold stimulant drugs on three occasions beginning in the summer of last year.

