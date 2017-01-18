Tokyo cops bust Chinese ring suspected in 100 burglaries in Kanto

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five Chinese nationals suspected in more than 100 burglaries in the Kanto area, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 18).

According to police, Lin Wu-ching, 25, is among a group of five who trespassed into a single unit house in Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture and stole 20,000 yen in cash.

The group, whose members are all males aged in their 20s, are believed to have burglarized more than 100 residences in Tokyo and three prefectures, including Saitama and Kanagawa, over the past six months. The value of lost property totals 40 million yen, police said.

The suspects typically entered properties by breaking a window. The group targeted residences in which the occupants were not at home.

