NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old professional kickboxer in the defrauding of an elderly woman in Saku City by pretending to be her son last year, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 17).

On July 14, Ryota Terada, a resident of Chuo City, Yamanashi Prefecture, along with the help of others posed on the telephone as the son of the woman, aged in her 70s, and allegedly defrauded her out of 10 million yen.

According to Nippon News Network (Jan. 17), Terada, who faces charges of fraud, has declined to comment on the allegations.

According to his gym, Terada, who fights under the name “Ryota,” made his professional kickboxing debut in 2009. In November of last year, he took the Japan Kickboxing Innovation crown in the super featherweight division.

