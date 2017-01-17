Yokohama daycare nurse accused of manslaughter faces fresh charges of sexual abuse

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 35-year-old male nurse accused of manslaughter in the death an infant boy at a daycare center now faces fresh charges of sexual abuse at a different facility, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 17).

Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Monday re-arrested Yusuke Tsunoda for allegedly stripping nine girls, aged between 1 and 6, and sexually abusing them at a daycare center, located in Yokohama, between January and March of last year. The suspect also filmed the children’s nude bodies with his smartphone.

Tsunoda, who has been charged with indecent assault and violating child pornography laws, admits to the allegations. “If the images came out of my smartphone, then I think that’s what I did,” the suspect is quoted by police.

In October of last year, police arrested Tsunoda over the alleged assault resulting in death of a 4-month-old boy at Chibikko Boy, a different daycare center located in Hiratsuka City, in December of 2015.

After Tsunoda’s arrest for manslaughter, he was subsequently arrested two other times after incidents of sexual abuse of several other children emerged. The arrest on Monday is his fourth.

