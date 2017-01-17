Tokyo cops nab Taiwanese national in smuggling of ¥62 million in stimulant drugs

Connect on Linked in

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Taiwanese national in the alleged smuggling of nearly one kilogram of stimulant drugs into Japan, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 16).

In July of last year, Lin Chih-jen, 63, allegedly concealed 885 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, (valued at 62 million yen) inside metal containers brought through Narita International Airport, located in Chiba Prefecture, from Taiwan.

Lin, who has been charged with violating the Stimulant Control Law, denies the allegations, telling police he knows nothing about the incident.

Police suspect that Lin is a part of an organized ring of drug traffickers operating out of Taiwan.

