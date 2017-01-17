Nigerian prosecuted in stabbing death of Filipino girlfriend in Saitama

SAITAMA (TR) – A male Nigerian national on Monday was prosecuted for allegedly killing his Filipino girlfriend in a stabbing incident that also left her two children dead, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 16).

On the evening of December 19, the defendant, 52, allegedly stabbed Billoso Alma Tojembara, his 40-year-old common-law wife, to death with a knife at the residence they shared in Soka City.

On that night, emergency services received a call from the defendant. “Come quick, children will die,” he reportedly said.

Officers from the Soka Police Station arriving at the residence found the defendant standing in the doorway with blood coming from his abdomen. The bodies of Tojembara, her one-year-old son and 5-month-old daughter were also discovered inside with stab wounds to their bodies.

According to the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office, Tojembara killed her children with a knife. She then slashed the defendant in the stomach. Fearing for his safety, the defendant then pushed her down, seized the weapon and stabbed her about 10 times in the back.

A blood-stained knife was also found at the scene.

The results of autopsies revealed that Tojembara died due loss of blood while the children perished from internal organ damage.

The defendant received treatment at a hospital before being arrested on charges of murder on December 27.

