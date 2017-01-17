Kanagawa cops nab pair in production of DVD featuring teen girl in tiny bikini

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a cameraman and an officer at a publishing company for the production of DVD featuring a teenage girl considered child pornography, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 16).

In July of 2014, cameraman Masaya Onimaru, 59, allegedly filmed the girl, aged 15 at the time, while she was attired in a tiny bikini inside a hotel in Minamiboso City, Chiba Prefecture. The images, deemed waisetsu, or obscene, by police, included poses of the girl that emphasized her buttocks and chest.

The company operated by Mitsuhiro Shimamura, 61, who was also arrested, then produced a DVD containing the images that over a two-year period sold 270 copies, racking up sales of around one million yen.

Both suspects deny the charges. “The bikini was not small, and it was not emphasized,” Shimamura is quoted by police. “[The DVD] is not child pornography.”

