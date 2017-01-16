Tokyo cops arrest Kagawa man wanted in stabbing death

KAGAWA (TR) – A man wanted in the stabbing death of his mother in Marugame City was arrested in Tokyo, police said on Sunday.

Yutaka Kawasaki, 56, was on a wanted list for allegedly stabbing his 80-year-old mother, Mizuho Kawasaki, to death and seriously injuring his 17-year-old son at the residence they share on January 1, TV Asahi reports (Jan. 15).

Police received a report from an eyeglass store on Sunday morning saying an individual resembling the suspect was at the establishment.

Kawasaki confirmed his identity to a responding officer, who arrested him on the spot.

The suspect likely mailed a backpack containing Mizuho’s belongings such as her bankbook to her residence from a post office in Okinawa Prefecture on January 7.

Police believe Yutaka was in Okinawa Prefecture on January 4, and was spotted in surveillance camera footage in Tokyo on January 5. He was likely using an alias while he was on the run.

Police are investigating Kawasaki for robbery and murder charges.

Related

Comment On This Article