OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a double suicide after the discovery of two female corpses at the base of an apartment building in Kita Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 16).

At around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, police were tipped off by a resident at UR Toshi Kiko Sazanami Plaza, located in the Nagarahigashi area, about two bodies collapsed and bleeding on the building’s grounds. “I went outside after hearing a sudden sound and found two bodies,” the tipster said.

Emergency services personnel arriving at the building confirmed both persons dead at the scene.

One woman is aged in her 60s or 70s while the other is in her 50s, officers from the Oyodo Police Station said. According to the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 16), both women were attired in a black blouse and skirt.

With a suitcase, cart and bag discovered in a corridor of the 14th floor, police suspect the women intentionally took their lives by leaping from that floor of the building.

Police are working to confirm the identify of both bodies.

