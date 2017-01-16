Fukuoka man’s mom assists police in his apprehension for theft of women’s underwear

FUKUOKA (TR) – Thanks mom.

The mother of a 26-year-old male company employee in Fukuoka City has assisted police in the apprehension of her son in the alleged theft of women’s underwear from laundromats, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 13).

According to the Chuo Police Station, the suspect allegedly stole four pairs of women’s underwear (valued at 20,000 yen) from a drying machine at a laundromat at 1:30 a.m. on December 13.

“I like women’s underwear,” the suspect is quoted by police.

Since October, a rash of thefts of women’s underwear have taken place at the same laundromat, located in the Haruyoshi area of Chuo ward. An examination of security camera footage by police showed the perpetrator committing the crime.

On January 2, police staked out the laundromat and spotted the suspect, who resembled the person seen in the security camera footage. He submitted to questioning by police and handed over a few dozen pairs of women’s underwear.

The following day, the suspect’s mother turned over approximately 400 pairs of women’s underwear, telling police “they are from my son’s room.” Among the items were the pairs of underwear taken on December 13.

Related

Comment On This Article