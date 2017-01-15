Okinawa cops nab 6 Taiwanese men with ¥1.2 bil. in stimulant drugs

OKINAWA (TR) – Six Taiwanese men were arrested for attempting to smuggle more than one billion yen worth of stimulant drugs through Naha Port in a possible organized smuggling operation, police said on Sunday.

Customs officers found four kilograms and 2.6 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, strapped to the torsos of two of the men at Naha Port last month after they disembarked from a cruise ship that departed from Taiwan for Okinawa Prefecture, Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 15).

Police also arrested four other men involved in the case. One was aboard the same ship, and three others were waiting in Okinawa for the drugs.

All six men were arrested on suspicion of violating the Stimulant Drug Control Law for attempting to smuggle a total of 17.2 kilograms of stimulant drugs valued at around 1.2 billion yen.

Police are investigating the possibility of an organized smuggling operation.

