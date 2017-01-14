Tokyo cops: Mugger in ski mask punches woman, snatches ¥300,000

TOKYO (TR) – A man wearing a ski mask stole a bag carrying 300,000 yen from a woman in Shibuya Ward after punching her in the face, police said on Saturday.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a male suspect who was wearing a black mask when he repeatedly punched the 55-year-old woman before stealing her bag in a corridor on the first floor of an apartment in the Sasazuka area at around 3 a.m., TV Asahi reports (Jan. 14).

The stolen money was the proceeds of a restaurant run by the woman, who was assaulted in the corridor immediately following the auto-lock entrance gate of the apartment, police said.

The woman suffered broken bones in her face.

Stands about 170 centimeters tall, the suspect is of a hefty physical profile, police said.

Police are treating the incident as a case of burglary and bodily harm, and are analyzing security camera footage to assist with an ongoing manhunt for the suspect.

Related

Comment On This Article