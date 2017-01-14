Tokyo cops bust clinic over unlicensed sale of erectile dysfunction drugs

TOKYO (TR) – The president of a clinic has admitted to the unlicensed sale of several drugs for treating impotency, police said on Thursday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrested Kikuo Takada, 60, the president of the clinic in Shibuya Ward, for illegally selling 10 kinds of drugs for treating erectile dysfunction between March and August of last year, Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 14).

Takada has admitted to charges of mixing orders for drugs like papaverine hydrochloride injection solution, used for treating erectile dysfunction, in orders for standard drugs used at the clinic before selling them for some 240,000 yen a total of three times.

Takada received a cut of 10 percent (or about 26,000 yen) from the sales, police said.

“I ended up doing something serious,” Takada was quoted as saying by police, the Sankei Shimbun reported (Jan. 12).

