Chiba woman denies murderous intent in burying classmate alive

CHIBA (TR) – A woman accused in the robbery and killing of an 18-year-old girl denied murderous intent at the opening of her trial at the Chiba District Court on Friday, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 13).

The woman, a 19-year-old from Funabashi City, has been charged with robbery resulting in murder in the killing of Manae Noguchi. The defendant and the victim were classmates.

“The crime was not planned beforehand, and there was no intention to kill her,” the defendant said.

In April of 2015, Chiba Prefectural Police found the body of Noguchi buried on a farm in the town of Shibayama. She had been missing for nearly one week. The victim’s mouth had been wrapped with tape and her arms tied.

Police later arrested Shota Nakano and Yuki Ide and two other persons, including the woman on trial. They had abducted and beaten the victim before burying her. Cash contained in a purse and a bag were also stolen from the victim, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 13).

The results of an autopsy performed on the corpse of Noguchi revealed the cause of death to be suffocation. The body, which had no external wounds, was discovered at a depth of over one meter. It is believed that she was buried alive.

The trial for Nakano began in November of last year.

