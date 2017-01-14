2 METI staffers disciplined over illicit photographs, sexual harasmment

TOKYO (TR) – Two male government officials were disciplined for sexual harassment and bullying at the office and secretly taking photos of women at a beach, the economy ministry said.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said a male assistant manager at its Kyushu bureau was suspended for six months after he admitted to taking tosatsu, or voyeur photographs, of women at a beach in Fukuoka Prefecture in August, TV Asahi reported on Saturday (Jan. 14).

The economy ministry also cut the salary of an official in a managerial position at its Manufacturing Industries Bureau for six months for repeatedly sexually harassing and bullying female officials.

The economy ministry said the sexual harassment and voyeurism are “extremely regrettable because they are acts that destroy credibility.”

