Yakuza accused in fake marriage with Chinese woman

TOKYO (TR) – On Thursday, the trial began for an organized crime member and a Chinese national accused of engaging in a fake marriage, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 12).

In July 2012, Masami Inagaki, a 43-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, and a Chinese woman, 30, are alleged to have fraudulently filed marriage paperwork with a ward office in the metropolis so that she could obtain residency in Japan.

Both defendants, who do not live together, admit to the allegations.

In October of 2008, the woman, an employee at a massage parlor, arrived in Japan under a student visa. Two years later, she married a different Japanese national, whom she later divorced, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 16).

In November of last year, officers from the Totsuka Police Station arrested both persons on charges of falsification of electronic documentation. Inagaki initially denied the charges, saying “the marriage is not fake.”

Upon the arrest of Inagaki, who lives with a different Chinese woman, police speculated that he received payment from the other defendant.

During questioning by the prosecution on Thursday, Inagaki said that he did it because he “wanted money.”

Related

Comment On This Article