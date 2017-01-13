Skater Fumie Suguri says nude photo spread about challenging herself

TOKYO (TR) – The release in the middle of December of a magazine featuring a nude photo spread of retired figure skater Fumie Suguri compounded speculation on the internet that she is experiencing financial difficulties.

But that is not the case, the 36-year-old skater said on a television program on Wednesday — rather, the move was about challenging herself, reports Sports Hochi (Jan. 11).

“Since I do not have an amazing face, like that of a beautiful actress, I wanted to work on my body, which can be viewed as beautiful,” the skater said on “Nonstop!,” a program broadcast on Fuji TV. “If one makes the effort, a beautiful body is possible.”

Inside the December 31 – January 7 issue of Shukan Gendai, which hit newsstands on December 19, a toned Suguri, who trained more than two months for the shoot, appears in revealing poses on Miyake-jima Island.

In one shot, the native of Chiba Prefecture, a three-time medalist at the World Figure Skating Championships, is seen attired in a see-through dress beneath a night sky as she recreates a move displayed at the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.

The spread in the magazine is a preview of a book of photography featuring Suguri and titled “Gekko” (Moonbeam), which will be released by publisher Kodansha on February 15.

Life of near poverty

According to J-cast News, netizens erupted in disbelief following the broadcast of a television program on December 6 that showed Suguri to be living a life of near poverty, describing her existence as often consisting of hotel stays and the consumption of salads from convenience stores.

However, the skater emphasized on “Nonstop!” that she is not enduring financial troubles. “Compared to when I was an athlete, I’ve got no problems,” she giggled.

