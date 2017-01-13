Osaka cops: Sex parlor employee used tear gas in theft of ¥120,000

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are search for a male employee of a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor who stole more than 100,000 yen after spraying a co-worker with tear gas, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 12).

At around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the employee, aged in his 30s, allegedly stole 120,000 yen in cash from the parlor, located in Naniwa Ward, after spraying the colleague, 32, in the face with tear gas inside the office. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim suffered injuries to his eyes that will require one week to heal.

The employee recently became employed at the parlor. On the day of the incident, the employee was not on duty. He entered the parlor at around 10:40 p.m. and began engaging in a conversation with the victim, who was finalizing the day’s accounts.

Officers from the Naniwa Police Station are seeking the whereabouts of the employee on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.

