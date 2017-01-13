Okinawa cops: Woman abused 2-month-old daughter to death

Connect on Linked in

OKINAWA (TR) – A woman was arrested for allegedly abusing her 2-month-old daughter to death in her unit at a housing complex in Ginowan City, police said on Thursday.

Minami Aragaki, 29, was arrested on suspicion of abusing her daughter, Hina, in November 2015 and killing her, TV Asahi reports (Jan. 12).

Aragaki initially told police she “punched her and covered up her mouth a few times,” but is now remaining silent about the case.

Police started investigating Aragaki after a doctor reported that Hina’s head was bruised.

Multiple bruises were found on Hina’s body, Fuji News Network (Jan. 11) quoted police as saying.

Hina could have been killed by an injury she suffered from her mother punching her head, police said.

Police are investigating the possibility that Aragaki was repeatedly abusing Hina.

