Fukuoka cops: Couple drowned infant daughter in bathtub at love hotel

Couple also assaulted baby’s head, police say

Satomi Yabushita and her boyfriend allegedly drowned their 3-month-old female baby in a bathtub at a love hotel (Nippon News Network)

FUKUOKA (TR) – A woman and her boyfriend allegedly drowned their 3-month-old female baby in a bathtub and beat her head at a love hotel in Yukuhashi City, police said on Thursday.

Satomi Yabushita, 32, and her partner, Koji Ito, 32,  were arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly drowning Yabushita’s eldest daughter, Yumi, and assaulting her head on the night of December 17, Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 12).

Police believe Ito is the father of Yumi, and are investigating the couple’s motives.

Police stopped short of disclosing whether the couple has admitted to the charges.

