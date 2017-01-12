Connect on Linked in

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Chinese masseuse and a male company employee for allegedly engaging in a fake marriage, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 11).

In February of 2014, Zhou Ting, 31, and Juro Miyamura, 53, are alleged to have fraudulently registered their marriage with the Shibuya Ward office so that Ting can obtain residency in Japan for employment.

The two suspects do not live together. Ting resides inside the parlor where she is employed.

Ting denies the charges. “Because I love Miyamura-san, I do not know the meaning of this arrest,” officers from the Otsuka Police Station quoted the suspect, according to Nippon News Network (Jan. 11).

Miyamura, however, admits to the allegations. “She begged me to engage in a fake marriage,” he is quoted.

Related

Comment On This Article