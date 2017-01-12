Kanagawa cops: Stabbing incident in Sagamihara leaves 3 injured

Connect on Linked in

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kangawawa Prefectural Police are investigating a stabbing incident at a residence in Sagamihara City that left three persons injured, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 12).

At 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, a man telephoned emergency services to report that his wife “had stabbed her father.”

Officers arriving at the scene found the woman, aged in her 30s, bleeding from her abdomen. Her 62-year-old father and son, 2, had suffered light stab wounds to the back and other areas.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries considered serious.

Police suspect the woman stabbed her relatives before intentionally injuring herself. According to Fuji News Network (Jan. 12), police plan to question the woman about the incident once she recovers.

The residence is located about one kilometer to the west of JR Minami-Hashimoto Station.

