Employees of Osaka host club prosecuted over alleged alcohol-related death

OSAKA (TR) – Two employees at a host club located in the Minami entertainment area were prosecuted on Thursday in the alcohol-related death of a co-worker, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 12).

According to investigative sources, a manager and employee of club Black Pearl have been prosecuted on charges of professional negligence resulting in the death of 21-year-old Yuya Tanaka, who died in August of 2012 after imbibing copious amounts of tequila and other alcoholic beverages in a practice known as ikki nomi.

An investigation into the case found that the defendants did not provide pertinent relief measures to the employee. It was later learned that an ambulance to transport Tanaka to a hospital was not called until two hours after he collapsed at the club.

Two years after the incident, a criminal complaint was filed with the Minami Police Station. The subsequent investigation revealed the slow response provided by the club to their employee.

In an interview with NHK (Jan. 12), Tanaka’s father remembers his son as a “kind and serious” person. “I do not want the same kind of thing to happen again,” he is quoted by the broadcaster.

Related

Comment On This Article