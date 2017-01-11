Wakayama cops: Male corpse found in mountains

Connect on Linked in

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse in a mountainous area of Tanabe City, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 11).

At around noon on Tuesday, a cleaning crew alerted police after finding the body, wrapped in a blue tarp tied with a white vinyl cord, on a slope off a prefectural road located in the village of Ryujin.

Clothed in sweat pants and long-sleeve shirt, the body did not exhibit any external wounds, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 10).

Police are now seeking to identify the body.

Related

Comment On This Article