Tokyo cops nab Chinese national in robbery of bar

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Chinese national in the theft of a safe in a bar in Sumida Ward, reports TBS News (Jan. 10).

On a day in November, Mao Deming, 53, repeatedly beat the head of a female employee of the bar before stealing a safe containing 50,000 yen in cash.

Mao is a regular customer at the restaurant. On the day of the crime, the suspect got drunk with the woman. “You took my money, right? Well, I will be taking away yours,” he reportedly said before committing the alleged crime.

Mao, who has been charged with robbery, partially denies the allegations. “I carried the safe but I did not steal it,” the suspect is quoted by police.

