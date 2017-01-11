Saitama cops: Ex-care worker denies breaking facial bones of elderly woman

SAITAMA (TR) – A male former nursing home worker denied punching and breaking the bones of a 92-year-old female resident’s face, telling police his hand accidentally hit her when he was caring for her.

Tanaka Takehiro, 30, was arrested on suspicion of punching the elderly resident of the nursing care home in Shiki City in December 2016 and leaving her with serious injuries, TBS News reports (Jan. 10).

Takehiro is denying the charges, quoted as telling police his “hand ended up hitting her while I was caring for her.”

Takehiro handled the provision of care for the victim at the time, police said. Another worker discovered the abuse after finding bruises on the woman’s face.

Officials at the nursing home said “the instruction and training of staff will be thoroughly conducted once again to ensure an incident like this will never occur again.”

