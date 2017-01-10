Tochigi cops: Woman beat sleeping husband with bat

Connect on Linked in

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman who allegedly beat her husband with a baseball bat in the residence they share in Utsunomiya City, reports TBS News (Jan. 8).

At around 6:50 a.m., Kaori Ishikawa hit her husband Yoshio, a 45-year-old company employee, with the metal bat and stabbed him in the chest with a knife several times as he slept.

Yoshio is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Ishikawa, who has been charged with attempted murder, denies the charges. “I didn’t intend to kill him,” the suspect is quoted by police.

Police were called to the scene by the couple’s eldest son.

Police are now investigating a motive for the crime.

