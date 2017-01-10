Kanagawa cops: Gun-wielding man steals watches valued at ¥2.85 million from Don Quijote

Suspect requested clerk remove merchandise from showcase before threatening her with pistol

A man wielding a gun stole two high-end wristwatches from an outlet of Don Quijote in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are searching for a man who used what appears to have been a gun to steal two wristwatches from a discount department store in Yokohama, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 10).

At around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, a man posing as a customer requested that a female clerk at an outlet of chain Don Quijote, located in Naka Ward, remove the two wristwatches from a showcase on the fourth floor.

The man then threatened the woman with a gun-like object that he pulled a bag before snatching the watches, valued at 2.85 million yen, and fleeing the scene.

Standing approximately 175 centimeters in height, the suspect was attired in black clothing a white face mask.

According to NHK (Jan. 9), police are examining security camera footage to locate the man, who is wanted on suspicion of robbery.

