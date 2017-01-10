Chiba cops: Man with knife robs pachinko parlor of ¥80,000

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are searching for a man suspected in the robbery of a pachinko parlor in Nagareyama City, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 10).

At around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, a man stole a bag containing about 80,000 yen in cash from a 66-year-old female employee at an exchange window of the parlor.

During the theft, the woman and male employees jostled with the suspect. The woman wound up tumbling to the ground, resulting in a slight head injury.

The suspect later encountered a man, 43, who attempted stop him. However, the suspect slashed him on the hand with a box-cutter knife and fled the scene.

Standing approximately 170 centimeters in height, the suspect is described as thin. He was wearing a black knit capt and black clothing at the time of the incident.

The suspect is wanted by police on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.

