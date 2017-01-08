Tokyo cops: Driver hits 6 cars before smashing into fence; 5 hurt

Connect on Linked in

TOKYO (TR) – A male driver told police he doesn’t remember hitting six cars before crashing into a fence in Meguro Ward on Saturday, leaving five people lightly injured.

Officers from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police said the 37-year-old driver crashed into one car after another before crashing into the fence of an apartment 300 meters ahead at around 1:40 p.m., TBS News reports (Jan. 7).

Police arrested the driver at the scene on charges of negligent driving resulting in injury.

The driver was quoted by police as saying he “doesn’t remember” the incident.

The five victims were transported to a hospital with light injuries to areas such as their necks and hips.

