Osaka cops: Man who ‘loves pachinko’ robbed convenience store — twice

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old male who has admitted to robbing a convenience store twice to fund his pachinko habit, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 8).

Early on the morning of January 2, Yuya Yamashita allegedly held up a knife to a cashier at the store, located in Takatsuki City, and demanded money. He then fled the scene after taking 29,000 yen in cash.

“I needed money because I love pachinko,” the suspect is quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Yamashita has also admitted to robbing the same store of 34,000 yen on December 26. The suspect returned to the scene of the crime a week later in spite of the public release of his image as seen in security camera footage.

