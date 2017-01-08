CHILE (TR) – The Chilean suspect wanted in the alleged premeditated murder of a missing Japanese exchange student bought garbage bags and other items prior to the crime, Fuji News Network reported on Sunday (Jan. 8).

French authorities believe Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 26, a former boyfriend of Narumi Kurosaki, 21, a Tokyo native enrolled at a university in Besancon, eastern France, fled to Chile on December 13 and went into hiding, possibly seeking shelter from his relatives in the country.

Prior to Kurosaki’s disappearance in early December, Contreras purchased garbage bags, detergent and some kind of fuel at a shopping mall in eastern France, a source involved with the investigation said.

French authorities are investigating the possibility that Contreras, whom they describe as an “extremely dangerous individual,” was making preparations to carry out the premeditated murder.

Kurosaki was last known to have returned to her university dormitory with the suspect on December 4 after they ate at a restaurant on the outskirts of Besancon. Several students at her dormitory told police they heard a scream late that night.

Contreras drove to a gas station the day before her disappearance and was unable to buy gas after his credit card was rejected, TV Asahi reported (Jan. 8).

A worker at the gas station said police were “apparently tracking the suspect’s account history, so he definitely tried to use his credit card here.”

The gas station sits five kilometers away from the supply store where Contreras purchased various supplies believed to have been used in the crime.

A public prosecutor’s office in Chile said a request from France to hand over the suspect would be considered when such a request is made.

Chilean prosecutors said they provided information on Contreras, including his credit card and bank details as well as his location, in writing to fulfill a request by French authorities.

