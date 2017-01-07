Wakayama cops: Man in female clothing attacks woman in pachinko parlor bathroom

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police are searching for a man in the alleged attack of a woman in a bathroom of a pachinko parlor in Iwade City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 6).

Dressed in women’s clothing and make-up, the man lunged at the 30-year-old woman and grabbed her neck as he said, “I’ll kill you if you make noise” and “hand over the money” at around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday at parlor Pachi Z Plus.

The man fled after the woman resisted without taking anything, police said, adding the case is being investigated as attempted armed robbery. The woman was uninjured.

Police believe the man entered the woman’s bathroom, climbed over a wall and entered the stall being used by the woman.

The suspect is around 50, roughly 175 centimeters tall, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a skirt and a knitted hat, police said.

Related

Comment On This Article