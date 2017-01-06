Tokyo cops: Woman mugged at knifepoint in Meguro

Connect on Linked in

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the robbery of a woman at her apartment building in Meguro Ward, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 6).

At just before 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, a man suddenly grabbed a bag carried by the woman, a 36-year-old office worker, as she entered the building, located in the Nakane area.

The woman then grabbed the man’s leg in an attempt to take back the bag, which contained 20,000 yen in cash. However, the man held a knife up to her before fleeing the scene.

The woman was not hurt in the incident.

Described as appearing to be a foreigner, the man wore a brown jacket, gray pants, a knit hat and neck warmer, which covered his face.

The building is located about one kilometer from Jiyugaoka Station.

