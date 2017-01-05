Tokyo cops nab man in ¥1.5 million fraud of elderly woman

Connect on Linked in

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in the alleged fraud of more than one million yen form an elderly woman in Adachi Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 5).

In July of last year, Fumiya Sawada, a construction worker, allegedly posed as the younger brother of the woman, 81, on the phone while requesting money. He claimed that he had “lost important documents and checks.”

The suspect subsequently received 1.5 million yen in cash from the victim.

Sawada, who has been charged with fraud, denies the charges.

Police are investigating whether Sawada is a member of an organized fraud ring that has committed similar crimes repeatedly.

Related

Comment On This Article