Kanagawa cops: American smuggled marijuana inside candy

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an American male in the smuggling of marijuana concealed inside candy into Japan, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 5).

On November 29, Ryan White, a 36-year-old employee at a restaurant, allegedly imported 208 pieces of candy containing marijuana through international mail via Narita International Airport from the U.S. The confections contained 7.5 grams of marijuana with a street value of 38,000 yen.

White, who was staying in the village of Nozawa Onsen, Nagano Prefecture, admits to the allegations. “I had my friend send [the marijuana] for my personal use,” the suspect is quoted, according to the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 5).

In December, an employee at a branch office of Yokohama Customs in Kawasaki City discovered that the fillings in the candy inside the 1.5-kilogram box, addressed to the suspect, had been replaced with marijuana.

On December 15, White was first arrested on charges of possession of marijuana.

According to NHK (Jan. 5), White paid 600 U.S. dollars for the marijuana and candy. “I thought I would use it as a painkiller,” he said.

Related

Comment On This Article