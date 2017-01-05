Connect on Linked in

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old in a robbery of a convenience store in the town of Tadotsu that left the female manager seriously injured, reports TBS News (Jan. 5).

At around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Katsuji Fujii allegedly entered an outlet of Mini Stop and beat the woman, 47, over the head repeatedly with a wrench.

Fujii subsequently fled the scene empty-handed. About one hour later, police working off a tip arrested him on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury. He admits to the allegations.

The woman suffered skull fractures in the incident. She was conscious upon the arrival of police.

