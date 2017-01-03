Tokyo cops: Man surrenders after assault in Shimbashi ends in death

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have apprehended one of two men suspected in the assault on Monday evening of an employee at a sex industry promotion shop in Minato Ward who passed out and later died, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 3).

On Tuesday afternoon, a 31-year-old company employee living in Koto Ward appeared at the Atago Police Station to claim involvement in the death of a 54-year-old employee at a sex parlor guide shop in the Shimbashi district.

At around 10:25 p.m. on Monday, the victim saw two men kick a garbage can in front of the establishment and chased them down to issue a warning, police said.

The pair grabbed the victim by his shirt when he lost consciousness. The victim died after he was rushed to a hospital.

The two men left the victim on the ground and fled the scene. Police subsequently launched a search for the men on suspicion of inflicting bodily injury resulting in death.

“I grabbed him by the shirt, but I did not mean to harm him,” the suspect is quoted by police.

An investigation is now under way to determine whether a heart condition contributed to the death of the man.

